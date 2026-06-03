In an exhibition, students of WUD bring together fashion, product design and architecture

A jacket that turns into a bag. A typeface built for embroiderers who don’t read English. A backpack engineered to make hiking and trekking easier. On display at Delhi’s India Habitat Centre this week, these were the graduation projects conceived by students of World University of Design (WUD), Sonipat.

The second edition of the Made in WUD or MIW Design Show 2026 brought together 60 works selected from over 319 graduation projects at WUD. The exhibition that was on till May 31 at Visual Arts Gallery spanned everything from fashion and textile design to architecture, product design, UI/UX, animation and digital media.

What sets this exhibition apart is its insistence on industry collaboration. Every final-year student must work with a company. The results go straight to market. “In India, art, architecture and design colleges are usually separate. We brought everyone together and told them to work with each other,” said Vice Chancellor Sanjay Gupta. “The MIW Design Show represents the future of creative education where disciplines intersect, industry engagement is central and students are encouraged to think beyond traditional boundaries,” he added.