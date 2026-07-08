The Indian Express Group, ECube Investment Advisors launch sustainability platform Earth Inherited

The Indian Express Group and ECube Investment Advisors on Tuesday announced the launch of Earth Inherited, a sustainability content, learning and ecosystem platform that aims to make sustainability more practical, accessible and actionable through original content, practitioner-led education and collaboration.
Launched as a joint venture between the two organisations, Earth Inherited brings together the editorial reach of The Indian Express Group and the sustainability expertise of ECube Investment Advisors. The platform seeks to connect professionals, businesses and institutions through content, learning programmes and meaningful conversations around sustainability. It is led by co-founders Sonalika Mehra and Pradeep Sharma.
The launch comes as sustainability assumes a larger role in business strategy, regulation and investment decisions. According to the companies, organisations and individuals increasingly require practical knowledge, trusted networks and sustained dialogue to translate sustainability ambitions into implementation.
Earth Inherited aims to address this need by helping professionals and organisations build the knowledge, capabilities and connections required to navigate the evolving sustainability landscape.
“I am delighted that ECube Investment Advisors is partnering with The Indian Express to launch Earth Inherited. Sustainability is too often discussed either through the lens of crisis or in language that feels distant and inaccessible. We believe there is a need for a trusted platform where professionals, businesses, institutions and concerned individuals can come together to exchange ideas, learn from practice, and engage constructively with both the challenges and the opportunities. That is the role Earth Inherited is being built to play,” said Mukund Rajan, Chairperson, ECube Investment Advisors.
Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, said, “With Earth Inherited, we want to go beyond the headlines and bring together businesses, experts, communities and institutions through a platform that empowers professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to drive climate and sustainability solutions.”
According to the companies, the platform’s editorial offering will focus on showcasing how sustainability is implemented in practice, using stories from the field and conversations with practitioners to make complex ideas more accessible.
Its learning programmes will be designed and delivered by practitioners who have led sustainability initiatives across industries, with participants expected to gain frameworks and tools that can be applied within their own organisations.
Earth Inherited has been conceived as a sustainability content, learning and ecosystem platform that brings together professionals, businesses and institutions through original content, practitioner-led education and meaningful conversations. The initiative is also part of ECube Investment Advisors’ broader commitment to strengthening India’s sustainability ecosystem by making knowledge, learning and collaboration more accessible.