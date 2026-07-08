The Indian Express Group, ECube Investment Advisors launch sustainability platform Earth Inherited

The Indian Express Group and ECube Investment Advisors on Tuesday announced the launch of Earth Inherited, a sustainability content, learning and ecosystem platform that aims to make sustainability more practical, accessible and actionable through original content, practitioner-led education and collaboration.

Launched as a joint venture between the two organisations, Earth Inherited brings together the editorial reach of The Indian Express Group and the sustainability expertise of ECube Investment Advisors. The platform seeks to connect professionals, businesses and institutions through content, learning programmes and meaningful conversations around sustainability. It is led by co-founders Sonalika Mehra and Pradeep Sharma.

The launch comes as sustainability assumes a larger role in business strategy, regulation and investment decisions. According to the companies, organisations and individuals increasingly require practical knowledge, trusted networks and sustained dialogue to translate sustainability ambitions into implementation.