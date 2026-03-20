The enduring legacy of Delhi Shilpi Chakra, capital’s first art collective

In the winter of 1949, Delhi was an unlikely site for an art exhibition. In newly Independent India, the city was still reeling from the trauma of the Partition, there were no private art galleries and the venues to exhibit were rather limited. At Freemasons’ Hall on Janpath Road, a group of artists mounted an exhibition that marked an important moment in the cultural history of the nation.

The show marked the debut of the Delhi Shilpi Chakra (DSC), an artists’ collective formed in 1949 to create a platform for artistic exchange. Several of its early members had, in fact, once resided in what became Pakistan, including, notably, BC Sanyal, PN Mago and Dhanraj Bhagat. Their artistic concerns had brought them together, and the debut exhibition itself was a testament also to the public support they had received, with carpets supplied by The Kailash Carpet Company, a store in Connaught Place, and nearby merchants helping with screens and lighting.