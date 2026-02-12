The Delhi Art Exhibitions guide: What and Where

The India Art Fair might be over but galleries across the Capital continue to host several exciting exhibitions.

Written by: Vandana Kalra
8 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 02:07 PM IST
delhi art exhibitions 2026Artwork by Shibu Natesan
Make us preferred source on Google

The Gatecrashers at Vadehra Art Gallery

Six years after his last solo in the Capital, Atul Dodiya’s exhibition features 12 large oil paintings, developed primarily over the past year. About the exhibition, Dodiya says: “Memory plays on your mind while looking at art. Art evokes a range of thoughts, feelings and emotions. Reliving them, in this hall of mirrors, is a complicated narrative of overlaps. Here are paintings within paintings, viewers watching viewers within the painting viewing paintings in the painting; in real spaces, in the space of the museum, at home and in the artist’s cave of creativity. The artist and the viewer’s perceptions overlap and sometimes separate in a deep dive of incomprehension. It’s an abstract experience. Sadly, nothing remains simple. Happily, everything is complex.”
On till: March 10

Sut te Saah: Stories Woven in Phulkari at Latitude 28

delhi art exhibitions 2026 Pre-partition Phulkari from the collections of designer Amit Hansraj and Brig. Surinder and Shyama Kakar.

Curated by Shreya Sharma, the exhibition that takes its title from the folk verse, “Sut te saah ne rachan meri kahāṇī, Phulkari de phullāñ vich likhi zindagānī” (Thread and breath have woven my story; in the flowers of Phulkari, my life is written) features over 30 rare pre-partition phulkaris and baghs from the private and family collections of designer Amit Hansraj and Brig. Surinder and Shyama Kakar.
On till: February 20

Spacescapes at Alliance Française

delhi art exhibitions 2026 Artwork by Sujata Bajaj

Marking Paris-based artist Sujata Bajaj’s return to Delhi after more than 16 years, this exhibition is also a personal inquiry into the visual and emotional language of the cosmos. Developed over five years, the exhibition draws from her engagement with images captured by the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes, where the artist has translated celestial observations into vibrant abstractions-canvases charged with energy, light, turbulence and stillness.
On till: March 1

Shibu Natesan: Mirror Man, Mirror Me at Art Alive gallery

Part two of a large watercolour exhibition by Natesan, the exhibition, spread over two floors of the gallery, features reflective works of the artist that see him capture the banalities of everyday existence with meticulous attention to light, shadow and atmosphere. The visual vocabulary also explores studies of the self and the other as part of a constant dialogue.
On till: February 26

Intimate Terrains at Threshold Art Gallery

The two-person exhibition features works by Shanthi Swaroopini (India) and Michal Glikson (Australia), who share formative training at the Faculty of Fine Arts, Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara. Unfolding as evolving archives of gesture and memory, the showcase also finds connections between Swaroopini’s introspective figuration and Glikson’s detailed scroll-based mapping.
On till: March 5

Aranyani Pavilion at Sundar Nagar

Founded by conservation scientist and creative director Tara Lal and designed in collaboration with T__M.space, the ecological art and architectural project is a conservation and creative arts initiative focussed on renewing public connection with the natural world.
Designed as a structured walk-through installation, made of upcycled Lantana camara wood and inspired by India’s sacred groves, the Pavilion “draws on sacred geometry, movement and material to create a continuous path of light, shadow, texture and sound”.
On till: February 13

Distortion at the British Council

Featuring works of intermedia artists Sukanya Ghosh and Nandan Ghiya, both of whom recently exhibited in the UK — Ghosh at the Royal College of Art and Ghiya at the Liverpool Biennial — the exhibition curated by Rahaab Allana, with scenography by Suryan Saurabh, engages with personal and found archives, examining the idea of the “fragment” as an independent and recurring form, while reflecting on the uncertain journeys and afterlives of images.
On till: February 13

Story continues below this ad

America Invented Everything at Nature Morte

Featuring work by the gallery’s founding director, Peter Nagy, the portfolio of silkscreens are reproductions of works Nagy produced between 1983 and 1991, when he lived in New York. The black and white works cover several mediums, from photo-copies made in unlimited editions to works made as enamel-on-metal signs and acrylic paintings on canvas
The silk screens were published by Fabjbasaglia Contemporary Art of Rimini, Italy, for an exhibition curated by the New York curator Richard Milazzo titled “Sailing to Byzantium: Six New York Artists in Venice” which took place in Venice from December 4, 2025 to January 11, 2026.
On till: February 14.

Sustania India: 2026 at Bikaner House

Curated by Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra, in its third year, the project examines the politics and complexities involved in the seemingly simple desire of “the pursuit of sweetness”. A note reads: “Climate change and its profound impacts are understood here in tandem with fruiting cycles, seasonal rhythms, and systems of sustenance. Through this lens, the exhibition traces shifting tastes and conditions, expanding our understanding of the tensions and contradictions inherent in what it means to be a “fruit” within today’s socio-ecological and political landscape.”
On till: February 15.

FN Souza: Sacred & Profane at Kumar Gallery

Being presented by one of Delhi’s oldest art galleries, the highlights of the exhibition include crisscross gouaches of 1950 as well as Souza’s canvases of the 1960s. A note reads, “In these works, we find traces of the profane in his sacred imagery — an impasto void that shadows a red-hooded cardinal and his sins alike; spray-painted figures mutating divine Byzantine icons into apparitions of atomic-age anxiety; frenetic altars of vessels and flesh that confound the sanctity of ritual. And we find traces of the sacred in the profane, where uninhibited and sensual forms — as in the striptease of Henrietta Moraes — are so starkly human that they radiate pre-nativity nakedness and celebrate unapologetic human freedom.”
On till: February 15

The Alchemy of Glass at The Kunj

This exhibition brings together master artists and artisans working with glass across India’s leading studio glass clusters.
On till: February 25

Story continues below this ad

A Day in the Making: Shrine Empire Gallery

Featuring works of Neerja Kothari, the 131 durational drawings that are part of the exhibition represent 11 minutes each and together span a full 24 hours. A note reads, “Installed as a continuous sequence, the works trace the shifting rhythms of a day — its intensities, lulls and quiet returns. Like waves, the drawings ebb and flow: some appear stark and insistent, signalling moments of heightened awareness or emotional weight. These points are made more prominent by their numbered notations, marking them as significant anchors in the flow of the day. Other drawings remain soft, diffused, or barely there, echoing the countless minutes that pass gently or unnoticed.”

ALSO READ | My home is on my two legs…I have no sense of a homeland: Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei

In-no-sense at Blueprint 12 Gallery

Featuring works of Bangladeshi artist Mojahid Musa, the exhibition showcases sculptures and paintings informed by an artistic practice that is defined by a meticulous process of textured clay weaving that draws from a rich legacy of clay culture alongside Bangladeshi traditional motifs and folk-art references.

Flashback at Photoink

The exhibition of black-and-white photographs by Ketaki Sheth draws from her journeys in the film worlds of Bombay and Madras between 1985 and 1993. The series features young actors, movie stars such as Rekha, aspiring extras and skilled crewmen. A note reads: “Weaving a way through the many faces, moods and rhythms that constitute a movie set, Sheth’s album gifts her viewers with new angles from which to imagine and remember their favourite films. Glittering dances, hurried prep, moments of levity, deep focus, even fleeting bouts of rest — the photographs compose a nostalgic record of two industries, as they once were. Together, they form a tribute to the passion and people who underlie the magic of cinema.”

A breath held long at GALLERYSKE

Featuring works by Sudarshan Shetty, the titular film brings together a group of actors and singers from Mumbai whose performances unfold through a series of single-line narratives and music, and lines spoken without punctuation, speak of short personal events within the city. The film proposes an intersection between voice, body and the city, where the act of breathing becomes a metaphor for a life within an urban landscape.

Vandana Kalra
Vandana Kalra

Vandana Kalra is an art critic and Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. She has spent more than two decades chronicling arts, culture and everyday life, with modern and contemporary art at the heart of her practice. With a sustained engagement in the arts and a deep understanding of India’s cultural ecosystem, she is regarded as a distinctive and authoritative voice in contemporary art journalism in India. Vandana Kalra's career has unfolded in step with the shifting contours of India’s cultural landscape, from the rise of the Indian art market to the growing prominence of global biennales and fairs. Closely tracking its ebbs and surges, she reports from studios, galleries, museums and exhibition spaces and has covered major Indian and international art fairs, museum exhibitions and biennales, including the Venice Biennale, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Documenta, Islamic Arts Biennale. She has also been invited to cover landmark moments in modern Indian art, including SH Raza’s exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the opening of the MF Husain Museum in Doha, reflecting her long engagement with the legacies of India’s modern masters. Alongside her writing, she applies a keen editorial sensibility, shaping and editing art and cultural coverage into informed, cohesive narratives. Through incisive features, interviews and critical reviews, she brings clarity to complex artistic conversations, foregrounding questions of process, patronage, craft, identity and cultural memory. The Global Art Circuit: She provides extensive coverage of major events like the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival, and high-profile international auctions. Artist Spotlights: She writes in-depth features on modern masters (like M.F. Husain) and contemporary performance artists (like Marina Abramović). Art and Labor: A recurring theme in her writing is how art reflects the lives of the marginalized, including migrants, farmers, and labourers. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent portfolio is dominated by the coverage of the 2025 art season in India: 1. Kochi-Muziris Biennale & Serendipity Arts Festival "At Serendipity Arts Festival, a 'Shark Tank' of sorts for art and crafts startups" (Dec 20, 2025): On how a new incubator is helping artisans pitch products to investors. "Artist Birender Yadav's work gives voice to the migrant self" (Dec 17, 2025): A profile of an artist whose decade-long practice focuses on brick kiln workers. "At Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a farmer’s son from Patiala uses his art to draw attention to Delhi’s polluted air" (Dec 16, 2025). "Kochi Biennale showstopper Marina Abramović, a pioneer in performance art" (Dec 7, 2025): An interview with the world-renowned artist on the power of reinvention. 2. M.F. Husain & Modernism "Inside the new MF Husain Museum in Qatar" (Nov 29, 2025): A three-part series on the opening of Lawh Wa Qalam in Doha, exploring how a 2008 sketch became the architectural core of the museum. "Doha opens Lawh Wa Qalam: Celebrating the modernist's global legacy" (Nov 29, 2025). 3. Art Market & Records "Frida Kahlo sets record for the most expensive work by a female artist" (Nov 21, 2025): On Kahlo's canvas The Dream (The Bed) selling for $54.7 million. "All you need to know about Klimt’s canvas that is now the most expensive modern artwork" (Nov 19, 2025). "What’s special about a $12.1 million gold toilet?" (Nov 19, 2025): A quirky look at a flushable 18-karat gold artwork. 4. Art Education & History "Art as play: How process-driven activities are changing the way children learn art in India" (Nov 23, 2025). "A glimpse of Goa's layered history at Serendipity Arts Festival" (Dec 9, 2025): Exploring historical landmarks as venues for contemporary art. Signature Beats Vandana is known for her investigative approach to the art economy, having recently written about "Who funds the Kochi-Muziris Biennale?" (Dec 11, 2025), detailing the role of "Platinum Benefactors." She also explores the spiritual and geometric aspects of art, as seen in her retrospective on artist Akkitham Narayanan and the history of the Cholamandal Artists' Village (Nov 22, 2025). ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
A Rafale jet in Ambala
Centre clears proposal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets from France
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said he mentioned in the notice that Rahul Gandhi has engaged with the Soros Foundation
BJP moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi; demands life-long ban
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Rangoon
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Snake skin in UP village
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy up against crowd-puller Nepal
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
cancer
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Advertisement
Must Read
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy up against crowd-puller Nepal
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
cancer
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Snake skin in UP village
Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, 'Deadpool' writer reacts: 'It's likely over for us'
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight video
Food influencer eats 'devil crabs' in Philippines mangroves, dies a day later
Devil crabs are considered among the most poisonous crabs in the Philippines
How a 3 am Zepto order saved a Mumbai woman from missing her 6 am flight
In a LinkedIn post, he recounted the moment of panic that subsided, thanks to Zepto (File photo)
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement