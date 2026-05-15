Tarpa Theatre Festival in Aarey Milk Colony starts May 15

The three-day Tarpa Theatre Festival, scheduled to be held from May 15 to 17, will feature performances that explore themes like sustainability, environmentalism, and indigenous culture. To be held in an open-air arena in Aarey Milk Colony, the festival will feature plays, musical performances, art-related activities and conversations, among others.

The festival will feature Jikni, a musical, with a cast comprising children from Vadavli-Sonale, Palghar. Kavan is an Ambedkarite operatic satire on modern India that offers a glimpse into the tensions between modernity and tradition. Theatrical performances such as Totto Chan, Tuji Aukat Kaye? and Lavani Ke Rang will explore stories of identity and gender. On the last day of the festival, plays like Kaakasauraus and Gubu Gubu, which is inspired from the Nandiwala folk style of storytelling in Maharashtra and Karnataka, will be staged. Sangeet Bibat Akhyan, which talks about the relationship between the earth and the self, too will be performed on May 17.