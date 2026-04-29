Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards pay tribute to legacy and classical music

Veteran Hindustani classical vocalists Pandit Laxman Krishnarao Pandit and Padma Shri Sumitra Guha were honoured with the Lokmat Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards by chief guest Supreme Court Justice Sandeep Mehta in New Delhi on Friday. Chairman of the editorial board, Lokmat Media Group, and former member of Rajya Sabha Dr Vijay Darda and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and former Union minister for health and family welfare Ghulam Nabi Azad was also present. (Special Arrangement)

Veteran Hindustani vocalists Padma Shri Sumitra Guha and Pandit Laxman Krishnarao Pandit were honoured at the 13th edition of the Sur Jyotsna National Music Awards ceremony held recently in Delhi.

Guha, a leading exponent of the Kirana gharana, and Pandit, a Gwalior-gharana veteran, were recognised for their outstanding contribution to Indian classical music.

“Music brings you closer to another realm. When you connect your life with music, you attain a sense of eternal and spiritual peace. Our country’s classical music has a soul that takes us closer to God,” said Vijay Darda, chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and former member of the Rajya Sabha.