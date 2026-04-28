Sunder Nursery to have a 30-acre microhabitat zone to remember Delhi’s once rich biodiversity

Sunder Nursery, the renovated park spread over 90 acres of lush green lawns adjacent to Humayun's Tomb in central Delhi's Nizamuddin, is set to be opened for the public as a heritage park. inaugurated by vice president Venkaiah Naidu ,prince Aga Khan and Delhi LG Anil Baial on 21 feb. 2018. Express photo by Renuka Puri. *** Local Caption *** Humayun's Tomb in central Delhi's Nizamuddin, is set to be opened for the public as a heritage park. inaugurated by vice president Venkaiah Naidu ,prince Aga Khan and Delhi LG Anil Baial on 21 feb. 2018. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

By Navya Dua

Delhi’s Sunder Nursery will soon have an arboretum, where people can learn about the city’s rich natural heritage.

Last week, the Garden House project was announced, which will be a 30-acre microhabitat zone, created within the Nursery, to simulate Delhi’s once rich biodiversity. It would have three ecological zones including a subtropical section, a local scrub landscape and a desert area featuring over 100 regional tree species.

Designed by Delhi-based senior architect Ashok B Lall, the indoor space will have a learning centre and aims to be forest within a garden, with numerous species of plants and trees sourced from forests, hilly and riverine tracts on the outskirts of Delhi.