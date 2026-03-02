Soumya Pillai Named Journalist of the Year at 10th IIMCAA Awards

IIMCAA announced the winners of the 10th IIMCAA Awards at the inaugural session of its 14th annual Connections Meet in Delhi. (Express Photo)

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) on Sunday announced the winners of the 10th IIMCAA Awards at the inaugural session of its 14th annual Connections Meet in Delhi, recognising excellence in journalism, advertising, public relations and public service.

In the Jury Awards category, Soumya Pillai was honoured with the prestigious Journalist of the Year award. Laxmi Devi Aere was named Agriculture Reporter of the Year, while Safeena Wani won Reporter of the Year (Publishing) and Medha Yadav was awarded Reporter of the Year (Broadcast).

Mohammad Asad received the Producer of the Year (Broadcast) award. In the Indian language categories, Saurav Kumar Borah was named Reporter of the Year (Publishing) and Alpesh Arvind Karkare won in the Broadcast segment. Tanzil Asif was recognised as Independent Reporter of the Year (Digital-Video).