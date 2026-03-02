Soumya Pillai Named Journalist of the Year at 10th IIMCAA Awards

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) on Sunday announced the winners of the 10th IIMCAA Awards at the inaugural session of its 14th annual Connections Meet in Delhi, recognising excellence in journalism, advertising, public relations and public service.
In the Jury Awards category, Soumya Pillai was honoured with the prestigious Journalist of the Year award. Laxmi Devi Aere was named Agriculture Reporter of the Year, while Safeena Wani won Reporter of the Year (Publishing) and Medha Yadav was awarded Reporter of the Year (Broadcast).
Mohammad Asad received the Producer of the Year (Broadcast) award. In the Indian language categories, Saurav Kumar Borah was named Reporter of the Year (Publishing) and Alpesh Arvind Karkare won in the Broadcast segment. Tanzil Asif was recognised as Independent Reporter of the Year (Digital-Video).
In allied fields, Hasleen Kaur was declared Ad Person of the Year and Panchanan Mishra was named PR Person of the Year.
The Jury also conferred Special Mention Awards on Garima Singh (Broadcast Reporting), Nantha Kishore G K (Indian Language Reporting – Broadcast) and Gargy Satapathy (Indian Language Reporting – Publishing). Awardees received cash prizes ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹1.5 lakh, along with trophies and certificates.
Under the Committee Awards, actor Chandan Roy and journalist Abhinav Pandey were honoured as Alumni of the Year. Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Milan Vohra, Lipika Sud, Pradeep Kumar Mallik, Dr Sangita Thakur and Mitali Mohanty Ghosh.
On the occasion, IIMCAA President Sushil Singh, IAS; General Secretary Atul Gupta; former Presidents Kalyan Ranjan, Simrat Gulati and Prasad Sanyal; and Souvenir Editor Santosh Oraon released a commemorative souvenir.