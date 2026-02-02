Singapore based company AP Moller-Maersk chief meets CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with managing director of AP Moller-Maersk Rene Piil Pedersen on Monday to discuss avenues to expand the Singapore-based integrated container logistics company’s investments in the state.
Pedersen was accompanied by Vivek Sharma, the head of Business Development & Regulatory Affairs (India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka region), to discuss expanding investments in Uttar Pradesh, which the Chief Minister said is among the fastest-growing states in the country. A safe, stable and transparent environment is being ensured for investors, CM Adityanath added.
He highlighted that through a single-window system, time-bound approvals, policy-based incentives and a strong law-and-order framework, the government is providing support to investors at every level. The Chief Minister further stated that with an extensive expressway network, logistics hubs, industrial corridors and modern infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh has become an attractive investment destination.
Inviting AP Moller-Maersk to expand its investments in the state, he assured that the government would ensure the availability of necessary land, connectivity and policy support.
Detailed discussions took place on the vast investment potential in Uttar Pradesh, the industry-friendly business environment and the state government’s investment promotion policies.
On this occasion, Vivek Sharma said, “We had a very positive and meaningful discussion regarding investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and the investor-friendly environment here. Our company has been investing in this state for more than 20 years. During this discussion, we shared our positive experiences related to the state’s law-and-order situation, corruption-free environment and the full cooperation received from the state government in expanding our business. We are keen to explore new investment opportunities to further expand our operations in Uttar Pradesh in the future as well.”
Notably, AP Moller-Maersk is a global leader in shipping, ports, maritime transport and inland logistics. Its potential investments are expected to strengthen the logistics ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh, accelerate industrial activities and generate large-scale employment opportunities, thereby playing a significant role in achieving the goal of a ‘Developed India’.
