Singapore based company AP Moller-Maersk chief meets CM Yogi Adityanath

Inviting AP Moller-Maersk to expand its investments in the state, the CM assured that the government would ensure the availability of necessary land, connectivity and policy support. (Special Arrangement)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with managing director of AP Moller-Maersk Rene Piil Pedersen on Monday to discuss avenues to expand the Singapore-based integrated container logistics company’s investments in the state.

Pedersen was accompanied by Vivek Sharma, the head of Business Development & Regulatory Affairs (India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka region), to discuss expanding investments in Uttar Pradesh, which the Chief Minister said is among the fastest-growing states in the country. A safe, stable and transparent environment is being ensured for investors, CM Adityanath added.

He highlighted that through a single-window system, time-bound approvals, policy-based incentives and a strong law-and-order framework, the government is providing support to investors at every level. The Chief Minister further stated that with an extensive expressway network, logistics hubs, industrial corridors and modern infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh has become an attractive investment destination.