Shankar Mahadevan, Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma to perform at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

Popular sitar player Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma will take the stage at the closing ceremony of the ongoing Glasgow Commonwealth Games. He will take the stage at OVO Hydro — the striking, glowing circular arena on the north bank of the River Clyde — on August 2 as part of the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.
Sharma will share the stage with Indian composer and playback singer Shankar Mahadevan who will perform alongside his sons Siddharth and Shivam. Actor Rashmika Mandanna will also perform at the finale. This vibrant showcase of traditional music and dance will set the stage for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which will take place in Ahmedabad. The 2030 Commonwealth Games will also mark the centenary celebrations of the international multi-sport event, marking 100 years since the first Games were held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. The Indian segment of the ceremony will have a runtime of 20 minutes.
“Performing at the Commonwealth Games and representing India’s deep musical heritage is an absolute honour. I look forward to bringing the spirit and sanctity of classical music fusion to Glasgow,” said Sharma in a statement.
Also, performing at the ceremony will be Australian singer Delta Goodrem and Scottish rock band Simple Minds that was formed in Glasgow in 1977 and remains the most commercially successful Scottish band of the ’80s. Scottish performers Cammy Barnes, BEMZ and Sandi Thom will also feature in the line-up. Award-winning folk-electronic band from the Highlands of Scotland Elephant Sessions and Scottish singer and actor Shereen Cutkelvin will also perform at the ceremony.