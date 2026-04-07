Rumi: Unveil the Sun returns to Delhi after two decades

‘Rumi: Unveil the Sun‘ returned to the Delhi stage after nearly two decades. Directed by Rajesh Nirmal, the re-staging of the 2007 production at NCUI Auditorium, Siri Institutional Area, leaned into storytelling, which allowed the philosophical core of Rumi’s journey to take precedence.

The play traces the transformative bond between 13th-century Sufi poet Jalaluddin Rumi and his spiritual guide Shamsuddin Tabrizi – the encounter that cracked Rumi open and gave rise to some of the most enduring mystical poetry ever written. Written by Mohini Kent Noon and co-written by Amrit Kent, it is now directed by Rajesh Nirmal.

“The interesting thing is that they didn’t have a video of the previous performances,” Nirmal said, adding, “At first, I thought not having a video was a minus point for me, but then I got excited.” That absence becomes central to his process. He said, “For me, everything was just stories, emotional arcs and characters. Everything was fictional to me because I had no evidence of what had been done before.”