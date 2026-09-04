‘Reimagining Keralam’: IIM Kozhikode holds strategic leadership retreat for Kerala ministers

Chief Minister V D Satheesan and 20 Cabinet ministers participated in the first day of the retreat. (Express photo)

The two-day residential strategic leadership retreat ‘Reimagining Keralam’, organised by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) for the Kerala Council of Ministers, began on Friday at the institute’s campus, bringing the state’s political leadership together with academics and international experts to discuss Kerala’s long-term development priorities.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan and 20 Cabinet ministers participated in the first day of the retreat, which focused on emerging challenges and opportunities before the state, including artificial intelligence, governance, healthcare, climate resilience, ageing and future economic prospects.

The retreat formally began with a session by IIM Kozhikode Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee on ‘Transformational Leadership in the Age of AI: Engaging People with Purpose and Impact’. The session was coordinated by Prof. Anandakuttan Unnithan, Dean of Programmes at IIM Kozhikode.