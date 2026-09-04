‘Reimagining Keralam’: IIM Kozhikode holds strategic leadership retreat for Kerala ministers

The two-day residential strategic leadership retreat ‘Reimagining Keralam’, organised by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) for the Kerala Council of Ministers, began on Friday at the institute’s campus, bringing the state’s political leadership together with academics and international experts to discuss Kerala’s long-term development priorities.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan and 20 Cabinet ministers participated in the first day of the retreat, which focused on emerging challenges and opportunities before the state, including artificial intelligence, governance, healthcare, climate resilience, ageing and future economic prospects.
The retreat formally began with a session by IIM Kozhikode Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee on ‘Transformational Leadership in the Age of AI: Engaging People with Purpose and Impact’. The session was coordinated by Prof. Anandakuttan Unnithan, Dean of Programmes at IIM Kozhikode.
The strategic engagement followed an earlier meeting between Chatterjee and the Chief Minister, which led to the conceptualisation of the retreat.
Among the key sessions on the first day was ‘Positioning Keralam as a Healthcare and Wellness Destination’, led by Dr Aravind Srinivasan, Chief Medical Officer of Aravind Eye Hospital, Chennai. The discussion examined Kerala’s potential to build on its existing strengths in healthcare and wellness.
Climate preparedness was another major focus, with ‘Living with Risk: Climate Resilience and Community Preparedness – Climate-change adaptation and community-based disaster management: Lessons and Learnings from Japan’. The session was led by Dr Rajib Shaw of Keio University, Japan, along with IIM Kozhikode professor Anupam Das.
Another session, ‘From Policy to Behaviour: The Science of Making Governance Work’, explored how policies can translate into sustainable changes at the community level. It was delivered by Dr Sanchayan Banerjee of King’s College London and IIM Kozhikode professor Siddhart Padhi.
Ministers participated in more than five hours of discussions with faculty and experts, focusing on how the ideas discussed could shape Kerala’s long-term development.
The second day, scheduled for Saturday, will focus on the state’s economy, fiscal foundations, jobs, enterprise, skills, higher education, global positioning and the silver economy.