‘India cannot aspire to build strong, resilient economy with weakened central bank’: Harpal Singh Cheema

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema raised concerns over the Centre taking a dividend of nearly Rs 2.87 lakh crore from the Reserve Bank of India, warning that excessive extraction of the central bank’s reserves could weaken the country’s long-term economic resilience.

Referring to reports that the RBI has transferred nearly Rs 2.87 lakh crore out of the bank’s total income of around Rs 4 lakh crore, Cheema stated that this was among the highest dividend transfers ever made by the RBI.

Expressing concern over the impact on the central bank’s financial strength, Cheema said, “While reducing the fiscal deficit is important, it must not come at the cost of weakening the financial strength and institutional firepower of the Reserve Bank of India.”