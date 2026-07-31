President Murmu hosts 209 member Bastar tribal delegation at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday hosted a 209-member delegation from Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she interacted with tribal community leaders, artists and winners of the Bastar Pandum festival, and expressed her desire to attend Bastar Dussehra and the cultural festival in the future.

The delegation, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, included winners of Bastar Pandum 2026, representatives of Bastar’s traditional tribal leadership system, including Pargana Majhis, Majhis and Chalkis, Padma Shri awardees, public representatives, artists and senior government officials.

During the interaction, Murmu sought details about Bastar’s tribal traditions, folk arts, the Majhi-Chalki system and the Bastar Pandum festival. She said Bastar’s tribal heritage was an “invaluable national treasure” whose preservation was a collective responsibility.