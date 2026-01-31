PRAGATI driving time-bound delivery of schemes, says Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said the Centre’s PRAGATI digital platform has emerged as a key instrument of good governance, accelerating infrastructure projects and improving coordination between the Union and state governments.
Addressing the media at the New Circuit House in Raipur Wednesday, Sai said the platform reflects New India’s new work culture and embodies the principle of minimum government, maximum governance. He said PRAGATI has helped align intent with execution by ensuring time-bound delivery of projects and schemes.
The Chief Minister said India’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy was underpinned by stronger Centre-state cooperation, with PRAGATI serving as an effective bridge for monitoring and implementation. The platform, which stands for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, was introduced to address delays caused by procedural hurdles, lack of coordination and the absence of fixed timelines in earlier projects.
Under PRAGATI, the Prime Minister conducts regular review meetings with chief secretaries and senior Union government officials. More than 50 such high-level meetings have been held so far, helping fast-track over 3,300 projects nationwide with an investment value of nearly Rs 85 lakh crore, Sai said.
He added that the implementation of 61 major schemes, including One Nation One Ration Card, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM SVANidhi and the Swachh Bharat Mission, has improved significantly. Grievance redressal across 36 sectors, such as banking, insurance, RERA and welfare schemes, has also been strengthened through the platform.
In Chhattisgarh, Sai said 99 national infrastructure projects worth Rs 6.11 lakh crore are currently being monitored through PRAGATI. Of these, 50 projects have already been completed, while the rest are at various stages of execution. Out of 200 issues related to the state flagged on the portal, 183 have been resolved, a success rate of over 91 per cent.
He said long-pending issues in sectors such as power, roads, railways, coal and steel have been addressed, including projects like the modernisation of the Bhilai Steel Plant and the Lara Super Thermal Power Project. Bottlenecks affecting the four-laning of the Raipur–Kodebod road were also resolved through the platform.
The Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to transparent and time-bound development, adding that governance innovations in Chhattisgarh have received international recognition, including appreciation from Oxford University.
“PRAGATI shows that the vision of a developed India is not just a slogan but a structured roadmap supported by effective governance tools,” Sai said.
The AI revolution is driving up commodity prices, affecting automakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Demand for metals like platinum, palladium, & copper is rising due to the growth of AI infrastructure and data centres. This is causing a shortage of memory chips and impacting car production. The pace of electrification, fueled by AI and data centres, is also creating a new demand for copper.