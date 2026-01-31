PRAGATI driving time-bound delivery of schemes, says Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

The PRAGATI digital platform has helped fast-track over 3,300 projects nationwide and resolve more than 90 per cent of Chhattisgarh-related issues, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said the Centre’s PRAGATI digital platform has emerged as a key instrument of good governance, accelerating infrastructure projects and improving coordination between the Union and state governments.

Addressing the media at the New Circuit House in Raipur Wednesday, Sai said the platform reflects New India’s new work culture and embodies the principle of minimum government, maximum governance. He said PRAGATI has helped align intent with execution by ensuring time-bound delivery of projects and schemes.

Centre-state coordination and project acceleration

The Chief Minister said India’s rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy was underpinned by stronger Centre-state cooperation, with PRAGATI serving as an effective bridge for monitoring and implementation. The platform, which stands for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, was introduced to address delays caused by procedural hurdles, lack of coordination and the absence of fixed timelines in earlier projects.