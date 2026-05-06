Power of ‘Dounana’, a song confronting power, is sparking conversations worldwide

Eradicate our roots/ Demolish our homes

Criminalise our existence/ Falsify our origins

Separate our loved ones/ And slaughter our children

Take our blood for granted/ Demonise our revolutionaries…

Appoint our rulers…And watch our pain… And belittle our agony

But who would you be without us?

You will not be without us.

In the music video for the song titled Dounana (Without us), these lines appear post a regular lunch conversation with friends at the dining table which is interrupted by rapid rounds of gunshots. The screen goes black and Siba Alkhiami, who goes by the moniker Siba, a Syrian artiste based in Germany appears crooning the above lines. Carrying grief, anger and a scarf on her head, she raps about the Western world deliberately attempting to erase Arab culture, claim its land, uproot those who rightfully belong, and inflict intense pain.