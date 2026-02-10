Bastar now known for its development, growing self-confidence of its people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the changing face of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, which was once known for Maoist violence.
He also lauded the special celebration of ‘Bastar Pandum’ organised between February 7 and 9.
“During this festival, the rich culture, traditions, and tribal heritage of Bastar were showcased in a magnificent way,” Modi said in a post on X.
“My heartfelt congratulations to all the family members associated with this effort. Such events play a vital role in preserving our cultural heritage and empowering local communities,” he said.
The prime minister said earlier, whenever the name of Bastar was mentioned, images of Maoism, violence, and backwardness would come to mind.
“But now the situation has completely changed. Today, Bastar is known not only for its development but also for the growing self-confidence of its local people,” Modi said.
“My only wish is that the coming time for this region be filled with the spirit of peace, progress, and cultural pride,” he said.
Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said the coordinated efforts of the Central and state governments are clearly visible in the positive transformation of life in Bastar. “With the expansion of roads, education, healthcare, communication, and livelihood opportunities, a new atmosphere of trust and participation has taken root in the region,” he said.
