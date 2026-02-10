Bastar now known for its development, growing self-confidence of its people: PM Modi

During this festival, the rich culture, traditions, and tribal heritage of Bastar were showcased in a magnificent way- PM Modi said. (Special Arrangement)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the changing face of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, which was once known for Maoist violence.

He also lauded the special celebration of ‘Bastar Pandum’ organised between February 7 and 9.

“During this festival, the rich culture, traditions, and tribal heritage of Bastar were showcased in a magnificent way,” Modi said in a post on X.

“My heartfelt congratulations to all the family members associated with this effort. Such events play a vital role in preserving our cultural heritage and empowering local communities,” he said.

The prime minister said earlier, whenever the name of Bastar was mentioned, images of Maoism, violence, and backwardness would come to mind.