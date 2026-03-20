AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj accuses BJP of ‘letting people die’ in Palam fire to avoid embarrassment

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters, Saurabh Bhardwaj said that despite a malfunction in the fire brigade’s hydraulic lift, local residents had attempted to rescue those trapped inside the building. (Special Arrangement)

Aam Aadmi Party Delhi Unit President Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday levelled allegations against the local Bharatiiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the Palam fire tragedy, claiming that authorities failed to act in time and “allowed people to die” to avoid reputational damage.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters, Bhardwaj said that despite a malfunction in the fire brigade’s hydraulic lift, local residents had attempted to rescue those trapped inside the building. However, he alleged that officials did not cooperate.

“After the hydraulic lift failed, people requested that the fire brigade vehicle be moved so that mattresses could be laid out. But the vehicle was not removed,” he said. “The government thought if people were saved using mattresses, its failure would be exposed. So they let nine people die.”