On display at V&A museum: Apple iPhone to Labubu

Written by: Vandana Kalra
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 04:55 PM IST
Opened to the public earlier this month, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum’s “Design 1990-Now galleries” are a celebration of the everyday and the familiar — from a first generation Apple iPhone from 2007 to Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup kit and a furry Labubu toy.

Some of the 250 objects displayed across two rooms at the museum are also on view on its website online. “The diverse and often surprising collection invites us to explore and interrogate every element of the designed world, from the familiar and everyday,” reads a note on the museum website.

An article “Introducing Design 1900 – Now” states, “How people live, work, travel, consume and communicate have changed in extraordinary ways since 1900. Designed objects help us understand these changes and prompt us to ask questions about the past, present and future.”

The other objects in the collection include a pair of heels from the from ‘The Nudes Collection’ launched by French fashion house Christian Louboutin in 2013. “This was the first time that a major fashion house had adjusted its definition of nude to include skin colours other than white,” points out a note with the exhibit on the V&A website.

Apart from the phone, the other Apple products include a 1977 Apple II computer, designed for Apple by co-founder and hardware designer Steve Wozniak and product designer Jerry Manock. A note accompanying the computer reads: “The Apple II represents a significant moment within digital and product design and tells the story of the introduction of home computing, and the wider impact this shift had on society.”

