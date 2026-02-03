Odisha government holds three-day cultural and tourism event

The Odisha government concluded Odisha Parab 2026, a three-day cultural and tourism event, showcasing deepened cultural ties, diaspora engagement and tourism & business collaborations between Odisha and the Northeast.
The event focussed on institutional engagement and collaboration through the Odia Diaspora Meet, G2B and B2B meetings and the Odisha Tourism Roadshow. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida attended the event along with Ashok Singhal, Assam’s Minister of Health & Family Welfare & Irrigation.
Addressing the gathering, Parida highlighted the event as a ‘meaningful platform to reconnect the Odia diaspora with the State’s evolving identity, cultural strength, and expanding tourism opportunities’. She emphasised the role of the diaspora as cultural ambassadors in strengthening people-to-people ties between Odisha and Assam.
Singhal appreciated the initiative and underscored the importance of such cultural and tourism exchanges in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation between States, particularly across the eastern and northeastern regions of the country.
The Diaspora Meet facilitated open interaction between dignitaries and community members, focusing on cultural preservation, tourism promotion and collaborative opportunities.
Structured G2B meetings witnessed strong interest from multiple stakeholders, with investors expressing intent to invest in Odisha, particularly across the tourism and hospitality sectors, reflecting growing confidence in the State’s business environment, policy framework and ease-of-doing-business ecosystem.
Lewis Hamilton, the 7-time Formula 1 world champion, is making headlines for his rumored relationship with Kim Kardashian. However, this is not the first time the driver has been linked to famous women, including singer Nicole Scherzinger and pop star Shakira. Despite numerous speculations, Hamilton remains tight-lipped about his personal life.