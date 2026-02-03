Odisha government holds three-day cultural and tourism event

Pravati Parida, Hon’ble Deputy CM of Odisha, and Ashok Singhal, Hon’ble Minister of Health; Family Welfare & Irrigation, Government of Assam, leading the ceremonial procession.

The Odisha government concluded Odisha Parab 2026, a three-day cultural and tourism event, showcasing deepened cultural ties, diaspora engagement and tourism & business collaborations between Odisha and the Northeast.

The event focussed on institutional engagement and collaboration through the Odia Diaspora Meet, G2B and B2B meetings and the Odisha Tourism Roadshow. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida attended the event along with Ashok Singhal, Assam’s Minister of Health & Family Welfare & Irrigation.

An Odissi dance performance showcasing Odisha's rich cultural heritage and classical traditions to audiences from the Northeast.

Addressing the gathering, Parida highlighted the event as a ‘meaningful platform to reconnect the Odia diaspora with the State’s evolving identity, cultural strength, and expanding tourism opportunities’. She emphasised the role of the diaspora as cultural ambassadors in strengthening people-to-people ties between Odisha and Assam.