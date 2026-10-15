Odisha CM Majhi inaugurates 46 industrial projects

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 46 industrial projects worth ₹39,383 crore in Kalinganagar in Jajpur district. The government stated that the initiative aims to generate 42,512 jobs across the state.
During the event, state leadership held roundtable discussions and one-on-one interactions with industry representatives to review project implementation and address strategic requirements. Officials reported that the administration has previously grounded 116 projects and inaugurated 35 projects, bringing the cumulative total to 151 projects valued at ₹3,11,722.46 crore with an employment potential of 2,40,697.
The 46 projects cover 14 districts: Anugola, Baragada, Baleshwar, Boudh, Kataka, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendujhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Sambalpur, and Sundargada. The investments span multiple sectors, including steel and metals, chemicals, renewable energy, food processing, biofuels, textiles and apparel, electronics and IT services, logistics and warehousing, tourism and hospitality, industrial gases, infrastructure, rubber and plastics, shipbuilding and repair, power storage, refractories, circular economy, and healthcare.
These investments follow outreach programs tied to the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and subsequent investor roadshows.
Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain stated that the focus remains on translating investments into physical projects, employment opportunities, and local livelihoods through continuous investor engagement and facilitation.
Additional Chief Secretary (Industries, Home, and Information & Public Relations) Hemant Sharma noted that the emphasis is placed on project implementation, addressing investor needs, and improving inter-agency coordination to build industrial capacity and local economic development.
State authorities indicated that the event forms part of broader efforts to promote value addition, support local MSMEs, and expand employment in construction and logistics as part of state economic planning through 2036.