Odisha CM Majhi inaugurates 46 industrial projects

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 46 industrial projects worth ₹39,383 crore in Kalinganagar in Jajpur district. The government stated that the initiative aims to generate 42,512 jobs across the state.

During the event, state leadership held roundtable discussions and one-on-one interactions with industry representatives to review project implementation and address strategic requirements. Officials reported that the administration has previously grounded 116 projects and inaugurated 35 projects, bringing the cumulative total to 151 projects valued at ₹3,11,722.46 crore with an employment potential of 2,40,697.

The 46 projects cover 14 districts: Anugola, Baragada, Baleshwar, Boudh, Kataka, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendujhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Sambalpur, and Sundargada. The investments span multiple sectors, including steel and metals, chemicals, renewable energy, food processing, biofuels, textiles and apparel, electronics and IT services, logistics and warehousing, tourism and hospitality, industrial gases, infrastructure, rubber and plastics, shipbuilding and repair, power storage, refractories, circular economy, and healthcare.