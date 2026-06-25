Odisha heritage celebrated at ‘Swapnila Odisha, Bharat Smriti Re’ event in Delhi

Odisha’s heritage took center stage during a special cultural evening titled “Swapnila Odisha, Bharat Smriti Re,” hosted by Anwesha Kala Kendra at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. The event paid tribute to the legendary poet Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja and highlighted the enduring significance of Odisha’s rich cultural traditions.
The event was graced by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the Chief Guest. He appreciated the effort of Odisha Srujani and her team and praised the organisation’s dedication to preserving and promoting India’s regional cultural heritage. He noted that initiatives like these play an important role in connecting younger generations with India’s literary and artistic traditions.
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With immense gratitude, we successfully concluded #BhanjaSmritiRe #SwapnilaOdisha, a literary and cultural tribute to Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja.
We were privileged to host Hon’ble Union Minister for Culture & Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, pic.twitter.com/FVIp7jGW7X
— Anwesha Kala Kendra (@AnweshaKendra) June 22, 2026
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The evening included a dance performance by Renowned Odissi exponent Kavita Dwivedi, a presentation of Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja’s works, performances of Sakhi Nacha, Dhoba-Dhobuni, and Kela-Keluni, portraying the richness and diversity of Odisha’s folk culture. There was also an exhibition of the state’s rich handloom and handicrafts.
A special focus was given to Odisha’s cuisine, featuring traditional dishes that celebrated the region’s art and culture. Several respected individuals were recognized during the program for their contributions.
Among those felicitated were Prof. (Dr.) KG Suresh, Director of the India Habitat Centre; Shri Khushwant Sethi, Central Information Commissioner; Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at the India Meteorological Department; Shri K. Satish Nambudiripad, Director General of Doordarshan; noted artist Shri Jatin Das; Shri Ravi Pradhan; and Shri Siddharth Mohanty, Whole-Time Director of MGM, among others.
The evening concluded with Anwesha Kala’s vote of thanks as she expressed her happiness for the overwhelming response received from the dignitaries, artists and audience and expressed her gratitude for making the programme a memorable celebration of Odisha’s cultural heritage.
(Written by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express)