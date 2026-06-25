Odisha heritage celebrated at ‘Swapnila Odisha, Bharat Smriti Re’ event in Delhi

A special focus was given to Odisha's cuisine, featuring traditional dishes that celebrated the region's art and culture. (X/AnweshaKendra)

Odisha’s heritage took center stage during a special cultural evening titled “Swapnila Odisha, Bharat Smriti Re,” hosted by Anwesha Kala Kendra at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. The event paid tribute to the legendary poet Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja and highlighted the enduring significance of Odisha’s rich cultural traditions.

The event was graced by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the Chief Guest. He appreciated the effort of Odisha Srujani and her team and praised the organisation’s dedication to preserving and promoting India’s regional cultural heritage. He noted that initiatives like these play an important role in connecting younger generations with India’s literary and artistic traditions.