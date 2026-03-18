Nita Ambani conferred KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 in Bhubaneswar

Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was conferred the KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 at the campus of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) on Monday.
The award was presented by Mohan Munasinghe in the presence of Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS. Senior officials, students and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.
The award recognises contributions to social development across sectors such as education, healthcare, rural transformation, women’s empowerment and sports, carried out through the Reliance Foundation.
Speaking at the event, Ambani said the honour was a recognition of the collective efforts of the Reliance Foundation team. She also addressed students at KISS, encouraging them to pursue their ambitions with dedication and hard work. “This is just the beginning, not your final goal,” she said in her address to the students. “You should dream big, and to achieve those dreams, you must work hard with dedication.”
She further advised the students never to leave the path of righteousness. “I see the future of India here in KISS. After seeing the children here, I am confident that the future of India is bright,” she added.
The KISS Humanitarian Award, instituted in 2008, is the highest honour of KISS and is given annually to individuals and organisations for their humanitarian work. The award carries a citation and a gold-plated trophy.
In his address, Samanta said the award acknowledges sustained contributions to society and highlighted the importance of service-oriented initiatives. He also commended Ambani’s work in multiple areas of social development.
KISS, based in Bhubaneswar, is known for its focus on education and empowerment of underprivileged communities.