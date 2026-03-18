Nita Ambani conferred KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 in Bhubaneswar

Nita Ambani said the honour was a recognition of the collective efforts of the Reliance Foundation team. (Special arrangement photo)

Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was conferred the KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 at the campus of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) on Monday.

The award was presented by Mohan Munasinghe in the presence of Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS. Senior officials, students and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

The award recognises contributions to social development across sectors such as education, healthcare, rural transformation, women’s empowerment and sports, carried out through the Reliance Foundation.

Speaking at the event, Ambani said the honour was a recognition of the collective efforts of the Reliance Foundation team. She also addressed students at KISS, encouraging them to pursue their ambitions with dedication and hard work. “This is just the beginning, not your final goal,” she said in her address to the students. “You should dream big, and to achieve those dreams, you must work hard with dedication.”