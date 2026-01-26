R-Day is a reminder that India’s unity rests on shared constitutional values: Uttarakhand Governor

Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) described 77th Republic Day as an opportunity to reflect on the balance that defines our Republic, between rights and duties, freedom and responsibility, authority and accountability. (File Photo)

As the nation celebrates its 77th Republic Day today, Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) described the occasion as an opportunity to reflect on the balance that defines our Republic, between rights and duties, freedom and responsibility, authority and accountability.

Remembering the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950, he said that is a reminder that India’s unity rests on shared constitutional values. He observed that despite the uncertainties of 1947, when freedom arrived alongside partition, displacement, and institutional fragility, India has evolved into a stable, self-assured and forward-looking nation through discipline and resilience.

“In less than eight decades, India has travelled a distance that few nations in history have achieved. From the uncertainties of 1947, when freedom arrived alongside partition, displacement, and institutional fragility, the Republic has steadily shaped itself into a stable, self assured, and forward looking nation. What makes this journey remarkable is not only the scale of progress, but the discipline with which it has been pursued,” he said in a press statement.