‘Bose towering hero of Independence, gave new direction to freedom struggle’: Adityanath

Adityanath said Bose's life, personality and actions continue to inspire every Indian. (Wikimedia Commons)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, describing him as a great son of the country and a towering hero of India’s freedom struggle who gave a new direction to the Independence movement.

Addressing a programme organised in Lucknow, Adityanath said Bose’s life, personality and actions continue to inspire every Indian.

“Whenever we take the name of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, it evokes a sense of reverence, pride and determination to never bow before anti-national forces, even in the most adverse circumstances,” he said.

The chief minister said that at a time when the freedom movement under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership was taking a decisive turn, Bose emerged as the torchbearer of revolutionary nationalism and infused the struggle with renewed energy.