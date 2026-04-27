Murari Jha’s ‘Future of Nostalgia’ are meditations on absence, labour and memory

How often do we think about the leg of a table? Now, imagine a table with that leg missing. By hanging one such solitary leg from the ceiling at his new exhibition in Delhi, Murari Jha makes the innocuous central, making the often overlooked visible.

Past the leg at the entrance of the Nature Morte space in the Dhan Mill complex, there is a deliberate pile of similar dismembered furniture limbs on the floor. Then there is a finger – magnified, cast in bronze — behind which is a large amorphous black structure, the kneading marks on it still seeming fresh.

At first glance, the abstraction of the objects renders the exhibition an air of randomness, until the blistering heat of an April afternoon casts them in a meaningful mould. Jha dissociates the objects from their original context of existence, challenging the nonchalance with which we take the ‘normal’ for granted. Six years ago, this very month, the pandemic-induced lockdown forced hundreds of migrants to leave the Capital, introducing a new ‘normal’. The Noida workers protest is a more recent echo of a similar reality. As the works foreground the invisible labour, the solitary leg, the finger, and its distinct impressions on the sculptures around it become symbolic of all the parts, the sum of which make a whole. A cog in the wheel may seem irrelevant but without the cogs, there is no wheel.