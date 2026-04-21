MP CM questions Priyanka Gandhi’s women empowerment message, criticises stand on reservation bill

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday slammed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for opposing the Women’s Reservation Bill, questioning her earlier campaign message that emphasised women’s strength and ability to fight for themselves.

A Constitution Amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats was defeated in the Lower House on April 17.

While 298 members voted in support of the Bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the Bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

Addressing a ‘Jan Akrosh Mahila Padyatra’ here to protest the bill’s defeat, CM Yadav said, “Congress ridiculed the Women’s Reservation Bill. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi should be ashamed. She used to make big promises, saying, ‘I am a girl, I can fight’. Where have those big promises gone now that they have stifled the rights of women?”

The Congress has continued its tradition started at the time of independence, he added.