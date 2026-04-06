Mesabi Metallics secures USD 150 million from Macquarie Group for Minnesota iron ore project

Mesabi Metallics has secured USD 150 million in financing from Macquarie Group to support the planned Q3 2026 startup of its world-scale Direct Reduction (DR) grade iron ore mine and pellet plant in Nashwauk, Minnesota.

Backed by the Essar Group, Mesabi Metallics is developing a new American source of DR-grade iron ore at a time when the United States is seeking to strengthen industrial supply chains and reduce dependence on imported raw materials.

“The financing follows Mesabi’s recently announced $520 million senior secured credit facility with Breakwall Capital, further reinforcing the strong momentum behind the project,” it said in a statement. Recently, the company received support from the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM).