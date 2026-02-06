Centre pushes maritime growth with Bharat Container Shipping Line, port expansion funding

The government on Tuesday announced the signing of an agreement for setting up of Bharat Container Shipping Line (BCSL) for building an integrated container ecosystem in the country.

The pact for BCSL aligns with the spirit of the Rs 10,000-crore Container Manufacturing Assistance Scheme (CMAS) over the next five years, as announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, the government said in a statement.

The scheme aims to establish a globally competitive container manufacturing ecosystem in India, supporting the rapid growth of containerised cargo, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of the value of international trade.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed among the Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, JNPA, VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, Chennai Port Authority, and Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited.