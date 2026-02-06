Centre pushes maritime growth with Bharat Container Shipping Line, port expansion funding

The government has signed an agreement to establish Bharat Container Shipping Line under the Rs 10,000-crore CMAS, aiming to build a globally competitive container ecosystem, expand port infrastructure, and boost India's maritime trade capacity.

By: PTI
3 min readFeb 6, 2026 02:44 PM IST
Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda SonowalMinister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.
Make us preferred source on Google

The government on Tuesday announced the signing of an agreement for setting up of Bharat Container Shipping Line (BCSL) for building an integrated container ecosystem in the country.
The pact for BCSL aligns with the spirit of the Rs 10,000-crore Container Manufacturing Assistance Scheme (CMAS) over the next five years, as announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, the government said in a statement.

The scheme aims to establish a globally competitive container manufacturing ecosystem in India, supporting the rapid growth of containerised cargo, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of the value of international trade.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed among the Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, JNPA, VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, Chennai Port Authority, and Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and Minister for Railways, I&B and Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, signalling a coordinated push across shipping, ports & rail-linked logistics, it said.

India aims to achieve an annual domestic manufacturing capacity of approximately one million TEUs over the next decade.

Besides, a separate tripartite MoU was also signed for financing the Outer Harbour Project at VO Chidambaranar Port Authority between VOCPA, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC), and SMFCL, it said.

This MoU provides for joint funding of up to Rs 15,000 crore for eligible projects aimed at port capacity expansion under the Sagarmala Programme and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, according to the statement.

Story continues below this ad

The financing framework focuses on debt funding for breakwater construction and allied onshore-offshore facilities, primarily through a Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), it said.

“The Bharat Container Shipping Line …will anchor India’s container trade in Indian hands, while the Outer Harbour financing strengthens our port backbone. It is likely to play a multiplier role to enhance our strategic and commercial presence in global maritime trade,” Sonowal said.

According to Vaishnaw, with the new shipping and container line being developed in partnership with CONCOR, the country can build a robust, world-class container ecosystem with investments of about Rs 15,000 crore.

“Following our initiatives in shipbuilding, financial assistance, ship recycling, and broader maritime development, the launch of this container line is a strong next step,” said Vaishnav.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Russian oil
Trump says India will stop buying Russian oil. That is easier said than done
meghalaya rat-hole mine blast
Inside Meghalaya’s rat-hole mines: 18 dead, a race against time, and a disaster long foretold
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Shark Tank India judge Kanika Tekriwal
Shark Tank's Kanika Tekriwal had cancer at 21, says she would be 'dying in pain'
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Home manager
‘Not a nanny, not a house help': Why urban India is paying ₹1 lakh a month for home managers
Codex
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Advertisement
Must Read
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
'We are not hurt ... but it is not good for game': Pakistan skipper Salman Agha on IND-PAK tensions
Pakistan’s government has already taken a stand to not take the field against India on February 15 at Colombo.
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Codex
Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 with improvements in coding, reasoning
Anthropic said that Claude Opus 4.6 comes with some improved capabilities that allow it to execute a wide range of everyday tasks such as running financial analyses, doing research. (Image: Anthropic)
Eating full-fat cheese may be linked to reduced dementia risk: Study
Participants who consumed more than 20 grams per day showed a 16 to 24 per cent lower overall risk of dementia. (Image: Freepik)
‘Not a nanny, not a house help': Why urban India is paying ₹1 lakh a month for home managers
Home manager
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
Noida jucie stall
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement