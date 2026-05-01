Delhi CM announces welfare push for labourers, launches skill drive and fee waiver

On the occasion of International Labour Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended greetings to workers and announced a series of welfare measures aimed at improving the lives of labourers and their families.

Addressing a Shramik Samman Samaroh, Gupta said workers play an “invaluable role in nation-building” and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to their dignity, safety and economic empowerment.

She also highlighted that labour welfare remains central to governance, guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Safety, education and skill development initiatives

As part of the May Day programme, safety kits were distributed to 1,000 construction workers, while education kits were provided to 100 children. The Delhi government also launched a large-scale skill development initiative aimed at training 35,000 workers annually.

Gupta said the initiative is designed to enhance employability and create better livelihood opportunities, aligning with the broader goal of building a skilled workforce.

Must Read | Everything you need to know about International Workers’ Day

Gupta also announced a complete waiver of registration and renewal fees for construction workers. She also informed that, “Through the ‘Samuhik Vivah Yojana’, workers’ families will receive dignified support. Additionally, modern labour chowks and ‘Shramik Seva Kendras’ will be established, through which essential services will reach workers directly.”

Gupta emphasised that worker empowerment remains a cornerstone of governance, with a focus on ensuring that every worker is safe, respected and connected to opportunities. She noted that these measures are part of a broader push toward inclusive development.

The event saw participation from a large number of workers, along with cabinet minister Kapil Mishra.