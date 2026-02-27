Kumagai Minoru brings modern Japanese landscapes to India

Japanese artist Kumagai Minoru seeks harmony in both texture and nature. Central to the 1941 Kyoto-born artist’s practice is his innovative technique of “Saihaku” that carefully uses gold, silver, coloured and holographic foils as foundational surfaces for paintings in traditional Japanese pigments.

His first solo in India, taking place at Delhi’s Bikaner House till March 1, features 50 works that capture natural light and nature, acting as poetic meditations on interdependence between human existence and the natural world.

Curator Uma Nair notes, “Kumagai reinterprets the traditional landscape through the adoption of modern abstract expressionist techniques woven into Impressionism. While the middle/top ground sometimes outlines a magnificent view of eternal mountains, the background is shrouded in mist, contributing to a new aesthetic perspective that explores a spatial arrangement of both the virtual and the real.”