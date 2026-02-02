Kiran Nadar Museum of Art appoints a new CEO and Director

Manuel Rabaté, now the Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, will assume responsibilities at KNMA in early spring 2026

Written by: Vandana Kalra
2 min readFeb 2, 2026 04:49 PM IST
KNMAManuel Rabaté's (Portrait photographer credit: Mathilde Magnier)
The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) has appointed Manuel Rabaté as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director. Most recently serving as the Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, since 2016, Rabaté has over 25 years of leadership experience in the global museum sector.

Speaking about the appointment in a press note, Rabaté stated, “It is both a great honour and an exciting opportunity to join the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art at a pivotal moment in its journey. KNMA is not only shaping the story of Indian and South Asian art today but is also defining what a 21st-century museum can be — an institution that champions artists, inspires learners, and engages communities through innovative exhibitions, immersive experiences, and cutting-edge education programmes. I look forward to working with the museum’s extraordinary team to build a platform that connects creativity, culture, and curiosity, and empowers the next generation of cultural leaders across India and beyond.”

Kiran Nadar, Founder and Chairperson, KNMA noted, “Rabaté is one of the international art world’s most experienced and respected leaders, with a 10-year record of exceptional success heading the Louvre Abu Dhabi.”
Founded in 2010, the KNMA collection features some of the most prominent works of Indian art. The museum also has a new cultural centre being built on the National Highway (NH8) in Delhi, which has been conceived as a multidisciplinary institution for visual and performing arts. It is expected to have dedicated spaces for exhibitions, commissions, performances and public programmes.

Rabaté, meanwhile, has previously served at Agence France-Muséums successively as Chief Financial Officer, Secretary General, and Chief Executive Officer (2008–2016), before he joined the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. A Knight of France’s National Order of Merit and the Order of Arts and Letters, he has also been the Deputy Director of Cultural Development at the Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac in France.

