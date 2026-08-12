Kerala’s ancient serpent-worship folk music comes alive in Delhi

India Habitat Centre (IHC), in collaboration with Anwesha Kala Kendra (AKK), presented the second evening of the IHC Lok Sangeet Sammelan 2026 on August 9, celebrating Kerala through a special performance of Pulluvan Pattu

The Stein Auditorium at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) came alive with the Pulluvan Pattu performance, one of Kerala’s centuries-old ritual folk traditions tied to serpent worship on August 9.

Presented at the second evening of this year’s IHC Lok Sangeet Sammelan, the performance was organised by India Habitat Centre along with Anwesha Kala Kendra, a group that has spent over 25 years working to keep India’s folk and classical arts alive through performances, festivals and cultural exchanges.

India Habitat Centre (IHC), in collaboration with Anwesha Kala Kendra (AKK), presented the second evening of the IHC Lok Sangeet Sammelan 2026 on August 9, celebrating Kerala through a special performance of Pulluvan Pattu India Habitat Centre (IHC), in collaboration with Anwesha Kala Kendra (AKK), presented the second evening of the IHC Lok Sangeet Sammelan 2026 on August 9, celebrating Kerala through a special performance of Pulluvan Pattu

The performance was brought to the Capital by the Sree Sankaran Memorial Pulluvan Pattu Kala Samithi, led by Sathyanarayanan P, a well-known name in this tradition and a recipient of the Kerala Folklore Academy, Government of Kerala’s 2024 Guru Pooja Award. He was joined by Bindhu K P, Suresh Babu E, Sreejith P and Sreejil P, who together recreated the sound of a ritual that has survived largely through oral transmission within the Pulluva community.