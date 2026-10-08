Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan’s LalitArpan Festival turns 25

When the LalitArpan Festival raises its curtain on October 8 at Delhi’s Stein Auditorium at India Habitat Centre, it will mark a quarter-century of the Indian classical dance festival founded in 2002 by Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan, tabla maestro late Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan and Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson & Managing Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group. The festival has presented more than 100 torchbearers of the classical performing arts.

The 25th Silver Jubilee of the festival, spread across two days (October 8 and 9), centres on the theme, ‘Tradition, Transition & Transmission’. “For me, these three words describe not only the journey of LalitArpan over 25 years, but also the natural lifecycle of any living classical tradition,” says Narayan, who adds that one inherits wisdom, discipline, aesthetics and values from our gurus, but tradition cannot mean simply repeating the past. “A tradition survives precisely because it has the inner strength to respond to changing times,” she adds.