‘Dreams, memory and repair’: Kader Attia unveils curatorial vision for seventh Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Mumbai

As artificial intelligence increasingly shapes how we think, remember and imagine, Algerian-French artist Kader Attia, curator of the seventh edition of the Kochi–Muziris Biennale (KMB), believes art can offer a space to reclaim our dreams from the predictive logic of technology.

Attia, who presented his curatorial proposition for the seventh edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) in Mumbai on Saturday, placed dreams, memory and repair at the centre of his vision for the exhibition. KBM’s seventh edition is scheduled to open on December 12, 2027.

The proposition was unveiled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) at an event organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF).