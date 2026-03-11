Jitish Kallat appointed as President of Kochi-Muziris Biennale

The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) has announced that artist and curator Jitish Kallat will assume the role of the president of Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) and will chair the selection of the curator for the next edition.

The announcement was made by Dr Venu V, chairperson of KBF. It comes nearly two months after Bose Krishnamachari resigned as president of KMB. He was also the co-founder of the Biennale with Riyas Komu. Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Venu V confirmed that Kallat would be the next president of KMB.

Mumbai-based Kallat has been a member of the Board of Trustees of KBF. Curator of the second edition of the Biennale in 2014-15, he was also a participating artist in the 2018-19 edition. “At an important moment for the Foundation, we are grateful to Jitish Kallat for agreeing to chair the selection of the curator for the next edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. His long association with the Biennale and his international experience in the contemporary art field make him well placed to take this forward,” stated Venu V.