Jio Platforms IPO: Brokerages see growth potential in 5G, broadband and AI

With 261 million users still on 2G networks and fixed broadband penetration at around 21%, analysts see opportunities for Jio Platforms to expand its subscriber base and diversify revenue beyond telecom services.

Ahead of Jio Platforms Limited’s (JPL) Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO), which opens on October 21, brokerage firms have identified mobile subscriber upgrades, home broadband expansion, artificial intelligence (AI) and international technology partnerships as key growth drivers for the Reliance Industries-backed company.

Research reports from GEPL Capital, Ventura Securities and SMC Global suggest that Jio’s next phase of growth could be driven not only by subscriber additions and higher telecom tariffs but also by monetising its proprietary technology and expanding into enterprise digital services.