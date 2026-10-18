Jio Platforms IPO: Brokerages see growth potential in 5G, broadband and AI

With 261 million users still on 2G networks and fixed broadband penetration at around 21%, analysts see opportunities for Jio Platforms to expand its subscriber base and diversify revenue beyond telecom services.
Ahead of Jio Platforms Limited’s (JPL) Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO), which opens on October 21, brokerage firms have identified mobile subscriber upgrades, home broadband expansion, artificial intelligence (AI) and international technology partnerships as key growth drivers for the Reliance Industries-backed company.
Research reports from GEPL Capital, Ventura Securities and SMC Global suggest that Jio’s next phase of growth could be driven not only by subscriber additions and higher telecom tariffs but also by monetising its proprietary technology and expanding into enterprise digital services.
According to GEPL Capital, around 261 million mobile subscribers in India were still using 2G networks as of June 30, 2026, presenting an opportunity for Jio to attract customers through affordable devices such as the Rs 799 JioBharat phone.
Jio’s subscriber base stood at 533.3 million in June 2026. Its average revenue per user (ARPU) increased from Rs 181.7 in FY24 to Rs 215.6 in the first quarter of FY27, while monthly data consumption per subscriber reached 43.7 GB.
GEPL Capital expects periodic tariff revisions, greater adoption of premium plans and the bundling of entertainment, cloud storage, gaming and AI-based services to support further growth in ARPU.
Home broadband is another segment where brokerages see significant growth potential. Jio had 28.6 million JioFiber and JioAirFiber subscribers as of June 2026.
Citing industry projections, GEPL Capital said India’s fixed broadband penetration, estimated at around 21% in FY26, could reach 46% by FY31.
The company’s AI platform, JioBrain, is being deployed in network operations and could form part of its broader technology monetisation strategy, according to Ventura.
International expansion is another potential revenue stream identified by analysts.
According to GEPL Capital, Jio plans to explore partnerships with overseas telecom operators to commercialise its proprietary 5G core, cloud-native radio access network, operational and business support systems, and fixed wireless access technologies.
The company also intends to extend its JioBrain AI platform and autonomous network capabilities to telecom operators and other industries globally.
The IPO, priced between Rs 1,065 and Rs 1,119 per share, will remain open until October 23. The issue comprises 27 crore fresh equity shares and could raise Rs 30,213 crore at the upper end of the price band.