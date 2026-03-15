Jayanthi Kumaresh awarded the coveted Sangita Kalanidhi in The Music Academy’s 100th year

Jayanthi Kumaresh, one of the most distinctive voices in the tough space of Carnatic veena, has been announced as the recipient of the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi this year by The Music Academy in Chennai. Bharatanatyam exponent Narendra G will receive the Nritya Kalanidhi.

The award for Kumaresh has come when The Music Academy is celebrating its 100 years. It is also significant that a veena player has been selected for the coveted honour after a gap of three decades. Last year RK Shriramkumar was conferred the award.

Born and raised in a family of Carnatic musicians, Kumaresh, who is also married to violinist Kumaresh Rajagopalan, began learning the majestic Saraswati veena when her mother gave her a baby version of it. While she learned and found her footing in it, the contemporary concert space seemed to be losing interest in the traditional instrument.