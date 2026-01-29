Japan’s Yamanashi Vice-Governor meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met an eight-member delegation from Japan led by Junichi Ishidera, Vice Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, in Lucknow. The meeting focused on cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi Prefecture and on the broader partnership between India and Japan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, the CM said that relations between India and Japan are based on shared values and long-term engagement. He stated that UP is working to implement this partnership through cooperation at the state level. The discussion included opportunities to convert policy agreements into on-ground outcomes.