Japan’s Yamanashi Vice-Governor meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Meeting focuses on clean energy cooperation, green hydrogen policy, pilot project in YEIDA and cultural links between Uttar Pradesh and Japan.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readLucknowJan 29, 2026 07:46 PM IST
The meeting also covered cultural links between India and Japan
Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met an eight-member delegation from Japan led by Junichi Ishidera, Vice Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, in Lucknow. The meeting focused on cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi Prefecture and on the broader partnership between India and Japan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, the CM said that relations between India and Japan are based on shared values and long-term engagement. He stated that UP is working to implement this partnership through cooperation at the state level. The discussion included opportunities to convert policy agreements into on-ground outcomes.

The meeting reviewed the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024 between the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi Prefecture. The MoU outlines cooperation in clean energy, green hydrogen, innovation, capacity building and industrial development. Both sides discussed steps related to implementation and coordination under the agreement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met an eight-member delegation from Japan Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met an eight-member delegation from Japan led by Junichi Ishidera, Vice Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, in Lucknow

The Chief Minister informed the delegation about initiatives taken by the state in the green hydrogen sector. He referred to centres of excellence established for research, skill development and training. He also outlined provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Green Hydrogen Policy 2024 and said that its implementation has been assigned to the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency.

The discussion included the green hydrogen pilot project located in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area. The start of commercial operations of the project was noted during the meeting. Members of the Japanese delegation shared their views on cooperation in clean energy and future engagement.

The meeting also covered cultural links between India and Japan. The two sides discussed cooperation related to Buddhist heritage and the Buddhist tourism circuit as a means of promoting people-to-people contact.

The CM said that coordination between UP and Yamanashi Prefecture will continue in areas such as clean energy, industrial development, innovation and cultural exchange in the coming years.

 

