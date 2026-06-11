India’s Studio Mumbai and SPASM Design Architects are among the winners of RIBA’s International Awards for Excellence 2026

Parikrama: The plan of this residence in Nandgaon, Maharastra, is situated in a coconut grove with a circumambulatory path, connecting rooms through a sequence of deep verandas (Photo: RIBA)

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) have announced the RIBA International Awards for Excellence 2026 which includes Indian architects and projects that have won this prestigious honour for innovation, response to climate and thoughtful design.

Among 34 winning projects from 15 countries, are India’s awardees: Parikrama, a house in Nandgaon, Maharastra, by Mumbai-based SPASM Design Architects; DY Patil Centre of Excellence in Navi Mumbai by international design firm, Foster + Partners; and Château de Beaucastel by Studio Mumbai + Studio Méditerranée (Courthézon, France), a renovation and extension of a 17th-century winemaking estate.

These winning projects are now in contention for the shortlist of the RIBA International Prize. The winner will be announced at the RIBA Stirling Prize ceremony on 15 October, at Old Billingsgate, London.