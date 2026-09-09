Indian Habitat Centre Theatre Festival 2026 set for September 18-27 in Delhi

Stills from two productions -- Dancing with Dad (left) and Breast of Luck -- to be performed at the IHC Theatre Festival 2026. (Photos: Posters/Faceboo@Habitat World)

The India Habitat Centre (IHC) Theatre Festival is set to return with its 2026 chapter from September 18 to 27, at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Supported by National School of Drama, Sikkim Repertory Company, the festival will bring together a diverse spectrum of 12 critically acclaimed and contemporary theatrical productions in four languages — Hindi, English, Tamil and Punjabi.

While the India Habitat Centre hosts plays throughout the year, the annual festival provides a larger platform to showcase varied theatrical voices, forms, languages and perspectives under one programme.

“Over the years, it (IHC) has built a reputation for bringing together theatre that is diverse in language, form, sensibility and subject, while giving audiences an opportunity to experience both established practitioners and newer theatrical voices. The festival is not simply a collection of plays; it is a celebration of the breadth, vitality and continuing evolution of Indian theatre. Its enduring appeal lies in this diversity and in its ability to bring artists and audiences together in a meaningful cultural dialogue,” said Prof KG Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre.