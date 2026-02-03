What will India take to the Venice Biennale? A look at the 2026 national pavilion

Six years since India last had a National Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2019, the country is set to return to the prestigious event. The Ministry of Culture is spearheading the project in partnership with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and Serendipity Arts Foundation. The pavilion will be curated by Rwanda-born Indian origin art historian and critic Amin Jaffer, who is the curator and director of the Al Thani Collection.

Speaking about the participation, in a press note, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that India’s return to La Biennale di Venezia “is a proud moment of reflection and a statement of cultural confidence”. Reflection on the artwork in the pavilion, he added that the national pavilion will showcase a contemporary India that is “deeply rooted in its civilisational memory while fully engaged with the world today”.

Curated around the theme “Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home” the pavilion will feature works of five artists – Alwar Balasubramaniam, Sumakshi Singh, Ranjani Shettar, Asim Waqif and Skarma Sonam Tashi. Elaborating on the theme, the note added how it “will express how, for those whose lives are shaped by change or distance, home becomes less a fixed place and more a portable condition: part memory, part material, part ritual, part personal mythology.” It added, “The exhibition reflects a moment of accelerated change in India, as cities grow horizontally and vertically, transforming neighbourhoods at an unprecedented pace. Indians today are more mobile than ever, both within a country in the throes of economic boom and as a visible and vocal global diaspora… As once familiar physical spaces transform and renew, we are invited to consider whether home is a place or an evocation of emotion and memory.”

Following the vision of the late Cameroon-born curator Koyo Kouoh, who passed away last year, the 61st edition of the Biennale is centered on the theme “In Minor Key” and will run from May 9 to November 22 at the Giardini, the Arsenale and various locations around Venice.

Jaffer noted, “The 61st International Art Exhibition, themed ‘In Minor Keys’, offers a poignant opportunity to explore the nuances of distance and the enduring power of memories of home. The India Pavilion brings together artists whose practices reflect the experience of a world in constant change. The pavilion explores home not as a fixed physical location, but as an emotional space carried within the self, a repository of culture, personal mythology and emotion. Using materials associated closely with Indian civilisation, the chosen artists create a singular meditation on the fragile nature of home, which is both personal and universal, quiet and resolute.”

Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder Patron of Serendipity Arts, added, “Alongside the visual arts programme, our involvement will activate the Pavilion through performance and participation, inviting audiences to engage with the ideas of memory, place and belonging in multiple forms. This collaboration reflects Serendipity’s belief that India’s cultural expression is most powerful when it is interdisciplinary and open to dialogue.”

Coinciding with the event, several other exhibitions of Indian art have also been planned alongside. While Kiran Nadar Museum of Art will be exhibiting works of artist Nalini Malani, at the Archivio Stato (Venice state archive) photo artist Dayanita Singh will be showing from April 16 to July 31. In the exhibition titled “Co-Travellers” – that will take place from March 29, 2026 to January 10, 2027, artist Amar Kanwar will be showing two of his multi-media installations at the Palazzo Grassi.

While several of its artists have been featured in the main curatorial section of the Biennale over the years, in the past India has received criticism due to lack of a pavilion at the biennale, with the country having officially participated at the event only twice, in 2011 and 2019.

Speaking to The Indian Express on the global positioning of Indian art last year, Jaffer had stated, “Indian art is increasingly integrated into the global contemporary and modern art scene. Indian artists are more globalised than ever. The future generation of artists will grow up feeling more universal than the previous generation of artists. That’s also a factor of social media, shared education, shared movies, shared media. But I think India is an heir of an early and rich civilisation with unique cultural values which will continue to be represented in the works of its artists. Indian art has a very big role to play in the world.”