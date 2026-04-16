How curator Meera Curam reimagined Indigo at Hampi Art Labs

At Hampi Art Labs, an interdisciplinary curatorial vision, brings together material exploration, collaboration and contemporary art

Written by: Vandana Kalra
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 05:36 PM IST
interviewMeera Curam, residency director and curator at Hampi Art Labs (Photo: PR handout)
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At Hampi Art Labs, close to the historic ruins of Hampi, the residency director and curator Meera Curam notes that contemporary art intersects with craft knowledge, research and material experimentation. Adapting an interdisciplinary approach, she reflects how the space envisions exhibitions as a dialogue between artists, traditions and audiences, often extending beyond the conventional curatorial framework. In this email interview, she reflects on her background, the ideas behind the recent exhibition, “Blue Futures: Reimagining Indigo”, and how collaborative processes guide the work produced at the Labs.

How does your own interdisciplinary background shape your curatorial approach at Hampi Art Labs?

I like to extend exhibitions beyond traditional gallery confines, integrating material practices from art, design and artisanal traditions with contemporary research and innovative ideas, reflecting global trends that reimagine shows outside the white cube. For me, bringing artists into dialogue rarely witnessed in their studio processes is important; exhibitions become celebrations of mastery through curated works, enriched by interactive displays, master-led workshops, and both formal and informal conversations that unveil deeper layers of curatorial and artistic practice. I aim to spark curiosity and lingering questions in general audiences, drawing them into deeper engagement with artworks, artists and curators. Each exhibition is designed to attract diverse visitors, ensuring they leave inspired to return and continue the dialogue.

Art labs The exhibition “Blue Futures: Reimagining Indigo” (photo: PR handout)

The exhibition “Blue Futures: Reimagining Indigo” explored several aspects of indigo, from material to historic and ecological. If you could share your approach, including a selection of artists and artworks.

The exhibition delved into Indigo’s material, historical and ecological dimensions through a curatorial approach centred on the provocative question: “Why blue?” Why Indigo? Building on seminal global exhibitions that have traced indigo’s complex histories and artisanal depths, this show responded to fashion and textiles’ shift toward sustainable colouring by blending rigorous research with living traditions. Artists and artworks were selected based on masters bridging heritage, innovation and community collaboration. Japanese studios like Buaisou-I and Slow Fabric exemplified precision in traditional fermentation vats.

Contemporary artists such as Aboubakar Fofana pushed Indigo into experimental realms. The Indigo Art Museum’s R&D on application of Indigo on unconventional materials such as ceramics, porcelain, sandstone, and found objects highlighted Indigo’s expanded materiality and demonstrated achievable possibilities in application. Future-focused, the exhibition celebrated conscious making and mastery, with each artwork reimagining indigo as a revered, adaptable medium for our contemporary world.

Also read | At Rs 167.20 crore, a Raja Ravi Varma canvas sets new record for Indian art at an auction

If you could also talk about expanding indigo beyond textiles into sculpture, installation and experimental works, repositioning the material within contemporary art discourse.

The curation and conceptual framing for the exhibition were to expand indigo beyond textiles into sculpture, installation and experimental works, repositioning the practice of natural dye within contemporary art discourse and challenging predictable audience expectations of textiles and familiar shades of blue. Collaboration with the Indigo Museum presented innovative applications across diverse and unusual
surfaces, including ceramics, porcelain, found materials and sandstone, revealing indigo’s versatility and depth. As contemporary art and design practices draw on traditional knowledge for sustainable practices, indigo emerges as a rare natural blue with vast potential. Showcasing 100 shades developed by Buaisou-i master artists from Tokushima, Japan, exemplifies extraordinary patience, perseverance and precision, immersing creators in a meticulous precision that feels like divinity and meditation.

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The exhibition also included a living indigo fermentation vat in the gallery. What role did sensory experience play in shaping the curatorial narrative and in audience engagement?

When people hear ‘indigo’, they typically picture one iconic shade, unaware that it ranks among nature’s few naturally occurring blues. Extracting and developing indigo demands multi-stage processes, vividly demonstrated by the exhibition’s living fermentation vat, which engaged audiences in its alchemy: colour emerges from plant leaves through sustained fermentation, maintainable for years via mindful additions of fructose and limestone. Sensory cues, the vat’s distinctive smell, taste, and copper-shimmering indigo flower formations were an important sign of the vat’s vitality, surprising visitors who learned that a single lapse could irreversibly affect its hue.

Hampi Art Labs offers residencies, production facilities and exhibitions in one campus. How does this integrated model shape the kind of work produced (also the fact that the heritage site is just kilometers away)?

The art residency at Hampi Art Labs encourages artists to develop work that is process-driven and experimental, and to step out of their comfort zone. Proximity to the Hampi heritage site invites engagement with local materials, artisanal communities, and shifting perspectives on ruins, where repeated visits reveal personal inspirations amid the landscape’s transformations. Gallery exhibitions and themed workshops spark interactions among artists, curators, and visitors, infusing studio practices with fresh insights. JSW Foundation’s philosophy promotes equitable, knowledge-sharing collaborations with crafts communities around Hampi and Anegundi, including basket makers and Lambani women who do embroidery.

Vandana Kalra
Vandana Kalra

Vandana Kalra is an art critic and Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. She has spent more than two decades chronicling arts, culture and everyday life, with modern and contemporary art at the heart of her practice. With a sustained engagement in the arts and a deep understanding of India’s cultural ecosystem, she is regarded as a distinctive and authoritative voice in contemporary art journalism in India. Vandana Kalra's career has unfolded in step with the shifting contours of India’s cultural landscape, from the rise of the Indian art market to the growing prominence of global biennales and fairs. Closely tracking its ebbs and surges, she reports from studios, galleries, museums and exhibition spaces and has covered major Indian and international art fairs, museum exhibitions and biennales, including the Venice Biennale, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Documenta, Islamic Arts Biennale. She has also been invited to cover landmark moments in modern Indian art, including SH Raza’s exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the opening of the MF Husain Museum in Doha, reflecting her long engagement with the legacies of India’s modern masters. Alongside her writing, she applies a keen editorial sensibility, shaping and editing art and cultural coverage into informed, cohesive narratives. Through incisive features, interviews and critical reviews, she brings clarity to complex artistic conversations, foregrounding questions of process, patronage, craft, identity and cultural memory. The Global Art Circuit: She provides extensive coverage of major events like the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival, and high-profile international auctions. Artist Spotlights: She writes in-depth features on modern masters (like M.F. Husain) and contemporary performance artists (like Marina Abramović). Art and Labor: A recurring theme in her writing is how art reflects the lives of the marginalized, including migrants, farmers, and labourers. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent portfolio is dominated by the coverage of the 2025 art season in India: 1. Kochi-Muziris Biennale & Serendipity Arts Festival "At Serendipity Arts Festival, a 'Shark Tank' of sorts for art and crafts startups" (Dec 20, 2025): On how a new incubator is helping artisans pitch products to investors. "Artist Birender Yadav's work gives voice to the migrant self" (Dec 17, 2025): A profile of an artist whose decade-long practice focuses on brick kiln workers. "At Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a farmer’s son from Patiala uses his art to draw attention to Delhi’s polluted air" (Dec 16, 2025). "Kochi Biennale showstopper Marina Abramović, a pioneer in performance art" (Dec 7, 2025): An interview with the world-renowned artist on the power of reinvention. 2. M.F. Husain & Modernism "Inside the new MF Husain Museum in Qatar" (Nov 29, 2025): A three-part series on the opening of Lawh Wa Qalam in Doha, exploring how a 2008 sketch became the architectural core of the museum. "Doha opens Lawh Wa Qalam: Celebrating the modernist's global legacy" (Nov 29, 2025). 3. Art Market & Records "Frida Kahlo sets record for the most expensive work by a female artist" (Nov 21, 2025): On Kahlo's canvas The Dream (The Bed) selling for $54.7 million. "All you need to know about Klimt’s canvas that is now the most expensive modern artwork" (Nov 19, 2025). "What’s special about a $12.1 million gold toilet?" (Nov 19, 2025): A quirky look at a flushable 18-karat gold artwork. 4. Art Education & History "Art as play: How process-driven activities are changing the way children learn art in India" (Nov 23, 2025). "A glimpse of Goa's layered history at Serendipity Arts Festival" (Dec 9, 2025): Exploring historical landmarks as venues for contemporary art. Signature Beats Vandana is known for her investigative approach to the art economy, having recently written about "Who funds the Kochi-Muziris Biennale?" (Dec 11, 2025), detailing the role of "Platinum Benefactors." She also explores the spiritual and geometric aspects of art, as seen in her retrospective on artist Akkitham Narayanan and the history of the Cholamandal Artists' Village (Nov 22, 2025). ... Read More

 

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