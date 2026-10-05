Haryana, Chhattisgarh CMs seek business investment from Singapore

The chief ministers of Haryana and Chhattisgarh held a series of back-to-back meetings with Singapore investors on Monday, highlighting investment opportunities in mineral resources and their states’ planned shift from an agri-economy to technology-driven industries.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini arrived in the city-state on Sunday.

On Monday, both chief ministers and their high-level delegations addressed the Singapore-India Network for Growth Forum 2026, attended by around 300 Singapore-based investors with a focus on Indian industrialisation programmes.

The forum was organised by the Singapore Business Federation.

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Speaking to PTI after addressing the forum, Saini said his administration is focused on semiconductors, electronics, AI, data centres, medical devices, automobiles, electric vehicles, agri-business and global capability centres.