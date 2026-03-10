Green hydrogen projects planned in Gorakhpur, Rampur to promote clean energy production

According to officials, a 0.5 MW green hydrogen pilot project is being established in Gorakhpur by Torrent Power. (Source: File)

Two green hydrogen production projects are being set up in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Rampur districts as part of the state government’s push to expand alternative energy capacity.

According to officials, a 0.5 MW green hydrogen pilot project is being established in Gorakhpur by Torrent Power. The project is expected to produce around 9 kilograms of hydrogen per hour.

UP New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UP NEDA) Director Indrajeet Singh said the pilot project will help assess the use of green hydrogen technology in the state and evaluate the potential for its wider commercial deployment.

In Rampur district, Zero Footprint Industries Private Limited is setting up another green hydrogen production facility with a capacity of about 22.5 kilograms per hour.