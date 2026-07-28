Government will ensure impartial resolution of genuine grievance: Adityanath

On complaints related to criminal activities and illegal land encroachments, Yogi Adityanath directed police officials to take strict action. (PTI File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a Janta Darshan at his official residence here and listened to people’s grievances and instructed officials to ensure their timely resolution, an official statement said.

The chief minister said, “The government will ensure a fair and impartial resolution of every genuine grievance.” Referring applications related to various matters to the concerned administrative and police authorities, he directed that every case must be resolved fairly, impartially, and within the stipulated time-frame.

On complaints related to criminal activities and illegal land encroachments, Adityanath directed police officials to take strict action.

Regarding applications seeking financial assistance for medical treatment, he instructed that the process of obtaining cost estimates from hospitals be expedited.