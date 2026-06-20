Gold Rate Today, June 20: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,608 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,390 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,956 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, June 20, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,608 per gram, reflecting a slight increase of Rs 22 over that on June 19.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,390 per gram and Rs 10,956 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 20 and Rs 17, respectively, over the prices on June 19 .

After a third straight weekly loss, gold prices see a relief with a slight increase in their rates. After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, overall the prices have dipped after de-escalation of geopolitical tensions.