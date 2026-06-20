Gold Rate Today, June 20: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today, June 19, stands at Rs 14,608 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,390 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 10,956 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
2 min readJun 20, 2026 01:09 PM IST
GoldGold Rate Today, June 20: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities
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Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹14,608 per gram for 24 carat gold,  Rs ₹13,390 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹10,956 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, June 20, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,608 per gram, reflecting a slight increase of  Rs 22 over that on June 19.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,390 per gram and Rs 10,956 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking an increase of Rs 20 and Rs 17, respectively, over the prices on June 19 .

After a third straight weekly loss, gold prices see a relief with a slight increase in their rates. After the government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent, overall the prices have dipped after de-escalation of geopolitical tensions.

Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 14,608
22 Carat 10g Rs 13,390
18 Carat 10g Rs 10,956

In June, tensions in West Asia appeared to ease after the United States and Iran unexpectedly reached a preliminary peace deal. Signed on June 18, 2026, the agreement includes a memorandum of understanding that extends the existing ceasefire by another 60 days.

Despite signs of diplomatic progress, the situation in the Middle East remains fluid. As a result, investors continue to view gold as a trusted safe-haven asset, using it as protection against ongoing geopolitical risks and global uncertainty.

Domestic gold prices change daily due to several factors, including global market trends, import duties, taxes, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. In recent weeks, geopolitical tensions, particularly the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz, intensified these movements. The disruption drove up energy and fuel costs, which in turn boosted gold and silver prices alongside crude oil. With the Strait now reopened, oil prices have begun to stabilise, easing some of the upward pressure on precious metals.

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