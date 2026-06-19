Gold Rate Today, June 19: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 14,586 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs Rs 13,370 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 10,939 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, June 17, 2026, in India, stands at Rs 14,586 per gram, reflecting a whooping decrease of Rs 365 over that on June 18.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 13,370 per gram and Rs 10,939 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 335 and Rs 274, respectively, over the prices on June 18 .

Gold prices were headed for a third straight weekly loss, dropping by over 1% on Friday. The government raised the basic customs duty on gold and silver to 10 per cent from 5 per cent.