Gold Rate Today, June 17: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold prices in India are shaped by several key factors like the global market rates, import duties, taxes and shifts in currency exchange rates. (File Photo)

Gold Rate Today- The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,110 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,850 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs ₹11,332 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.

The price of 24K gold today, June 17, 2026, in India, stands at Rs ₹15,110 per gram, reflecting a minimum decrease of Rs 27 over that on June 16.

Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs ₹13,850 per gram and Rs ₹11,332 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 25 and Rs 21, respectively, over the prices on June 16.

Gold and silver prices dipped to almost 0.2% each on Wednesday, following ease in geo-political tensions.