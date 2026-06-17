Gold Rate Today, June 17: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today- The gold price in India today stands at Rs ₹15,110 per gram for 24 carat gold, Rs ₹13,850 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs ₹11,332 per gram for 18 carat gold, as per Good Returns.
The price of 24K gold today, June 17, 2026, in India, stands at Rs ₹15,110 per gram, reflecting a minimum decrease of Rs 27 over that on June 16.
Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs ₹13,850 per gram and Rs ₹11,332 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 25 and Rs 21, respectively, over the prices on June 16.
Gold and silver prices dipped to almost 0.2% each on Wednesday, following ease in geo-political tensions.
In Mid-May Indian government unexpectedly hiked import customs duties on precious metals from 6% to 15%, instantly forcing domestic gold prices to skyrocket to record highs, even as the spike temporarily crushed local consumer demand.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,110
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 13,850
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,332
By June, the conflict in West Asia took a sharp turn when the US and Iran reached a surprise preliminary peace agreement. The peace agreement is expected to be signed by Friday, June 19, 2026. As a fallout of this peace framework, global crude oil prices crashed and safe-haven demand dissolved, causing both international and domestic gold prices to drop sharply to new seasonal lows.
Domestic gold rates fluctuate daily driven by a mix of international prices, local import tariffs, taxes, and currency valuations. Recently, this dynamic was further amplified by geopolitical disruptions, specifically the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This blockade caused a sharp spike in energy and fuel costs, which directly pushed both gold and silver prices upward alongside crude oil.