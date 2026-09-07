France gets its first traditional Hindu temple, BAPS chief performs consecration near Paris

The consecrated murtis included Bhagwan Shri Swaminarayan and Gunatitanand Swami, Radha-Krishna, Sita-Ram with Hanuman and Lakshman, Shiv-Parvati with Ganesh and Kartikeya, Ayyappa, and Padmavati-Venkateshwar.

BAPS spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj performed the Vedic consecration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir in Bussy-Saint-Georges, near Paris — France’s first traditional Hindu mandir on Sunday.

The consecration ceremony, or murti pratishtha, was held between 6.45 am and 9 am and included Vedic chanting and a mahapuja, after which Mahant Swami Maharaj offered the first arti. The consecrated murtis included Bhagwan Shri Swaminarayan and Gunatitanand Swami, Radha-Krishna, Sita-Ram with Hanuman and Lakshman, Shiv-Parvati with Ganesh and Kartikeya, Ayyappa, and Padmavati-Venkateshwar.

The mandir realises a vision first articulated in 1970 by BAPS’s third spiritual head, Yogiji Maharaj, and carried forward by his successor Pramukh Swami Maharaj before being completed under Mahant Swami Maharaj.