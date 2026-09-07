France gets its first traditional Hindu temple, BAPS chief performs consecration near Paris

BAPS spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj performed the Vedic consecration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir in Bussy-Saint-Georges, near Paris — France’s first traditional Hindu mandir on Sunday.
The consecration ceremony, or murti pratishtha, was held between 6.45 am and 9 am and included Vedic chanting and a mahapuja, after which Mahant Swami Maharaj offered the first arti. The consecrated murtis included Bhagwan Shri Swaminarayan and Gunatitanand Swami, Radha-Krishna, Sita-Ram with Hanuman and Lakshman, Shiv-Parvati with Ganesh and Kartikeya, Ayyappa, and Padmavati-Venkateshwar.
The mandir realises a vision first articulated in 1970 by BAPS’s third spiritual head, Yogiji Maharaj, and carried forward by his successor Pramukh Swami Maharaj before being completed under Mahant Swami Maharaj.
He also prayed for the well-being of the people of France and for global peace, and thanked devotees and volunteers who contributed to the project.
The mandir’s inauguration is being marked by a 13-day Festival of Culturem, the Paris Mandir Mahotsav, running across Bussy-Saint-Georges and Paris, with public devotional and cultural events. A formal inauguration assembly, attended by dignitaries and invited guests, was scheduled for Sunday evening.
BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a global Hindu socio-spiritual organisation with mandirs across several countries, including the akshardham temples in Delhi and New Jersey.